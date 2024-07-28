Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Furukawa Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FUWAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.