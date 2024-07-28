FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 28,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $114,107.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,945 shares of company stock valued at $328,402 over the last ninety days. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

