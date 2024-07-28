Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Graham worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $18,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $818.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $822.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

