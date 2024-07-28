Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 158,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

