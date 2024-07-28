Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. 5,374,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

