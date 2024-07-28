Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 460,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,699. The company has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $173,108. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

