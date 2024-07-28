Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.06% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 239,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CEE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

