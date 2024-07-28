Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.66 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arcosa worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

