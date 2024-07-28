Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 27,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

