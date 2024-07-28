Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OWL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 3,894,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,085. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OWL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

