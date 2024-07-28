Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 164,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,625,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 1,707,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
