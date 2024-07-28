Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 6,965 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

