Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,180,000 after buying an additional 432,080 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 213,347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NRG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,234. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

