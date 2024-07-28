Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sterling Check by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 812,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $991,641. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 126,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

