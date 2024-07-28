Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

NYSE:BYD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,694. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

