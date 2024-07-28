Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Navient by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 2.2 %

NAVI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

