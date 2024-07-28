Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.69. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.