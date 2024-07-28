Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

