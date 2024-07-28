Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,650 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.37% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $111.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

