Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 237,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,073. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

