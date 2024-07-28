Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.25% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 567,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 0.7 %

AAOI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

