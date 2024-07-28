Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 210,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDU. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 828,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

