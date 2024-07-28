Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of EchoStar worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 874,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,325. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

