Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

