Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 476,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,189. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

