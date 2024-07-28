Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $529,000 Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of SkyWater Technology worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at $120,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 190,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

