Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $817,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.16. The company had a trading volume of 437,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,284. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

