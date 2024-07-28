Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,297,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.49. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

