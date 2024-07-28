Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $376,000 Investment in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter.

About VEON

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.