Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 480 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,809,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,697. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

