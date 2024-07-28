Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 826,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,187. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

