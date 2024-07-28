Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,000 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of PJT Partners worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. 260,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $128.11.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

