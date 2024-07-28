Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Copart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.