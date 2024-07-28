Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.49. 446,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

