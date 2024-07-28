Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,120 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 612,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,699. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.