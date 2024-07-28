Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,100 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

