Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,200 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RB Global were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 760,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

