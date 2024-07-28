Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.0 days.

Gecina Price Performance

Shares of GECFF stock remained flat at $92.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gecina has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.33.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.