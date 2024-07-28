Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $692.98 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $692.98 million and $369,872.50 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00006649 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.61825659 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $616,524.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

