General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 138.9% in July

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Price Performance

GAM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 33,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,867. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $114,802. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

