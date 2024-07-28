Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.0 %

LANDM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

