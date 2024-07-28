Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 337,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,433. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.