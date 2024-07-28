Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Up 105.2% in July

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GSUN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,163. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
