Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Up 105.2% in July

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSUN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,163. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

