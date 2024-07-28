Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

