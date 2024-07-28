Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.93.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
