Green Thumb Industries Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.