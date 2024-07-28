Grin (GRIN) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Grin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $88,061.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,446.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.04 or 0.00610746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00104855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00033348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00240251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00067907 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

