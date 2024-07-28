Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 111,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.44 and a 200 day moving average of $311.61.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $5.597 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.