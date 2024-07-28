GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,820 ($23.54).

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.31) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.22) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,309.93). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,553 ($20.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,636.84. The firm has a market cap of £63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

