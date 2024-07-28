Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading Down 1.1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

