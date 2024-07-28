Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.8 %

HAS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.